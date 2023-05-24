How to Style Leggings for a Day Out

Styling Tips

Check out these six outfit ideas featuring the most versatile comfy trousers, with style at the top of mind.

Last updated: 9 June 2023
4 min read
How to Style Leggings for a Day Out

Athleisure has become the de-facto way to dress when working from home or running errands on the weekends. Consider leggings a go-to staple for any outfit.

To style, choose either a sporty jacket or an oversized jumper from your wardrobe to pair with your favourite Nike leggings. When it comes to shoes, a cool pair of sneakers are comfortable and complement just about any outfit featuring leggings.

(Related: The Best Nike Workout Leggings for Women)

Don't be afraid to incorporate some colour or texture into these outfits with leggings. Think: A statement coat or a pair of colourful shoes that can be styled with other trousers as well, like a light-wash pair of jeans or even a comfy tank dress.

Below, find six outfit ideas for how to style leggings for a day out, whether that means hitting up a weekend yoga class or having a relaxed coffee catch-up with friends.

6 Ways to Style Leggings for a Day Out

  1. 1.Back to Basics

    How to Style Leggings for a Day Out

    When deciding how to style black leggings, it can seem like the options are endless. When in doubt, keep it simple and build a neutral outfit around the staple trousers.

    A coordinated black polo, a classic bomber jacket and a pair of sleek Air Max sneakers are all options that feel put together, yet easy. When you're running errands or grabbing a coffee with a friend, a laid-back outfit that features soft, high-waisted leggings is the way to go.

  2. 2.Pop of Red

    How to Style Leggings for a Day Out

    Some days, you want your outfit with leggings to be bold. When that's the case, swap your standard black leggings for an eye-catching colour like red.

    A coordinated tee with red details ties the look together, while a classic pair of white sneakers—like Air Force 1s—keep the ensemble from going over the top. Nike's Futura tote—designed to be an insulated lunch bag—actually doubles as a smart carry-all for snacks and everyday staples.

  3. 3.'Out There' Outerwear

    How to Style Leggings for a Day Out

    If you usually stick with classic black leggings, consider an outfit that incorporates a pair of Nike Zenvy leggings—a comfortable staple for a casual weekend brunch or a weeknight dinner out. The easiest way to instantly dress up a simple outfit is with a statement-making coat. In this case, the Nike furry Swoosh jacket is an instant outfit-maker. The best shoes to wear with leggings and a bold coat are a colourful pair of sneakers for a final punchy touch.

  4. 4.Artful Combinations

    How to Style Leggings for a Day Out

    When deciding what to wear with leggings on your weekends off, try mixing cool printed pieces with pops of colour. Start with the neutrals—a ribbed tank and a pair of grey leggings. Then add an abstract jacket and colourful VaporMax shoes for a creative twist to the outfit. After all, your outfit is a work of art and a way to spark a little creativity in your wardrobe.

  5. 5.New Neutrals

    How to Style Leggings for a Day Out

    What do you pair with leggings on days when you want to keep things minimal? Try a pair of leggings in a soft Sage Green and style your look with tan and white staples like a baseball cap, oversized crew-neck sweatshirt or jumper, and cross-body bag.

  6. 6.Post-Workout

    How to Style Leggings for a Day Out

    If you're deciding what to wear with leggings on a day when you'll be heading straight from a workout class to run errands or enjoy a casual hangout, prioritise functionality. But, that doesn't have to mean skipping out on style. Try sneakers and a coordinated windbreaker in a fun colour combo. You'll stand out—even in a dark workout studio.

Words by Aemilia Madden

Originally published: 24 May 2023

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