How to measure your Nike sports bra
Buying guide
A Nike sports bra technical designer weighs in on how to measure your sports bra size and determine the best fit.
For many athletes, sports bras are a crucial part of every workout outfit. This is because a sports bra is one of the most technical clothing items athletes can own, explained Tara Sweeney, a Nike sports bra technical designer.
But the ideal fit comes down to more than just measurements. "Finding the right sports bra comes down to striking a balance between comfort and support for your breast size and firmness, body type and intended activities", said Sweeney.
For more on finding the right fit, Sweeney shared how to calculate your bra size.
How to measure your Nike sports bra size
According to Sweeney, in order to correctly measure yourself for a Nike sports bra, try to wear an unlined, lingerie-style bra that allows for some separation between the breasts.
Find your bra size
Find your bra size with this two-step quiz. Before you start, wear an unlined bra that supports your natural shape—no bralette or padded bra.
First, measure your underbust
Measure around the bra's bottom band, just under the breast. The tape measure should feel snug. Round up to the closest measurement. If you don't have a tape measure, use a shoelace and a ruler. Follow the above instructions. Lay the string on a flat surface and measure with the ruler.
Second, measure your cup
With the tape measure parallel to the floor, lay the tape across the fullest point of your breast. Measure from the centre of your chest to where your breast tissue ends on one side (where an underwire should sit). Round up to the closest measurement.
Your Nike bra size
Based on your answers, this is the bra size we think will fit you best.
3 Ways to Tell If Your Sports Bra Fits
To ensure your bra fit is perfect, in the changing room (or your own home), try this quick, three-step test.
1. Assess the band's tightness
When it comes to functionality, the bottom band of a sports bra is the garment's MVP, noted Sweeney. To indicate a proper fit, see if you can comfortably place two fingers under the band while wearing it. Here are some additional tips:
The bra is probably too big if the band moves up and the cup area feels unsupported and loose when you raise your arms.
The bra is probably too small if the band feels so tight that it's difficult to take deep breaths and move freely.
2. Check the straps
The bra might be too big if you constantly feel the need to adjust the straps or if the straps are sitting far out on your shoulders. It might be too small if the straps are putting pressure on the neck and there is excessive (and visible) cutting or digging in the shoulders.
If the underband stays put when you raise your arms, you're good to go. The straps should feel secure but not pinching.
More than half of all women have asymmetrical breasts. Adjustable straps are a useful way to customise the fit of a sports bra, but Sweeney advised that tightening them should not be used as a fix for a sports bra that doesn't fit properly in other areas, such as "the cup being too big or the band being too loose".
3. Mimic The Activity You Plan to Do In The Bra
A bra should help make you feel more confident and comfortable in your activity or sport. The best way to test for that, said Sweeney, is to duplicate whatever movements you'll do while wearing it, whether that's moving through your favourite yoga flow or settling into a deep squat. The way your sports bra fits and moves with you should be as individualised as you are.
Finding the Best Bra Size: Additional Fit Factors to Consider
"Although strap and band fit tend to provide the clearest signs that a bra fits correctly, a few other indicators can signal the wrong size", said Sweeney.
A bra that is too small will often:
- Have a neckline and/or underarm area that causes the breast to spill or cut out of the sides of the bra
- Feature a neckline and/or underarm area that sits too low on the body
- Contain a cup area that is too short, which can cause the bottom band to ride up and sit on the bottom of the breast rather than just below the breast tissue
A bra that is too big will often:
- Show excess fabric bunching or gathering throughout the cup area
- Have a neckline and/or underarm area that sits too high, potentially rubbing the neck or underarm and causing chafing
- Not provide any compression or support, or allow for too much breast movement
Find the Right Nike Sports Bra For You
There are three key types of Nike Sports Bras. Learn more about their features to decide which is appropriate for you.