13 Best Full-Body Exercises To Do Without Equipment, According to Experts

It's easy to get caught up in the weight room and think lifting heavy things is the only way to strength train. The truth is, there are plenty of full-body exercises you can do without equipment that will improve your strength, balance and mobility.

"Anyone of any fitness level can benefit and be challenged by a bodyweight-only exercise or training programme", said Christine Torde, NASM-certified personal trainer and coach at Body Space Fitness in New York City. Bodyweight moves are great for beginners—and even experienced exercisers who are trying a new move for the first time. Nailing proper form without weights will make the move that much more effective (and safe!) when you're ready to add some extra resistance.

But bodyweight moves also deserve a spot in your routine, even as you continue to become more advanced.

"Incorporating bodyweight training can keep things interesting and keep you performing at your best", said Or Artzi, NASM-certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor. "The best part is that you can so easily progress and regress each move, giving you endless possibilities to experiment and play".

In addition to strength, bodyweight exercises can also be used to train proper movement, mobility and stability, Torde said. Mix them into your routine—along with exercises that involve weights or resistance bands—to add variability into your programme to keep your body adapting. They can also be great warm-up exercises.

Below, Torde and Artzi share their favourite full-body exercises that you can do without equipment. We break them up according to which area of the body they target, but they can all be considered total body moves since they engage multiple muscle groups at once—including the core.