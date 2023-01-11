The Best Kids' Tracksuit Bottoms By Nike to Shop Now

Well-fitting, high-quality tracksuit bottoms are an essential piece of a child's wardrobe. The best tracksuit bottoms for kids are comfortable and functional, keeping them warm and secure as they hit the playground, playing field or anywhere in between.

Designed from soft, lightweight and sweat-wicking fabrics, kids' tracksuit bottoms by Nike offer versatility for a range of age groups and sizes. Whether the child in your life is busy building the biggest pillow fort ever or going all out in the back garden, there's something for every kid at Nike.

(Related: Keep Kids Cosy in These Nike Fleece Jackets)