The 3 Best High-Waisted Running Shorts From Nike

Buying Guide

Feel secure and comfortable on your next run in these high-waist running shorts from Nike.

Last updated: 4 October 2022
3 min read
The 3 Best Women’s High-Waisted Running Shorts From Nike

The best running clothes strike a balance between comfort and function—running shorts are no exception. The ideal pair of running shorts helps prevent chafing, wicks away sweat and stays secure on the body.

High-waist running shorts feature a longer inseam than traditional running shorts, and the waistline is designed to sit at or above the belly button. For some runners, the fit of high-waisted shorts helps provide better comfort and coverage throughout a run. To learn more, check out the top high-waist running shorts from Nike.

(Related: The Best Nike Running Shorts for Women)

The Best High-Waist Running Shorts From Nike

  1. 1.For Versatility: Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1 Women's Training Shorts

    The 3 Best Women’s High-Waisted Running Shorts From Nike

    Loose-fitting running shorts provide airflow and freedom, while tight-fitting compression shorts feel snug and secure. These shorts deliver on both fronts with a two-in-one design: a loose, woven outer layer with a built-in, stretchy base layer underneath.

    Top features:

    • Tight, anti-chafing bottoms with a roomy layer on top
    • Inner pockets to hold essentials, including a pocket big enough to store a phone
    • Sweat-wicking fabric

    (Related: The Best Reflective-Design Running Gear From Nike)

  2. 2.For a Loose, Airy Feel: Nike Eclipse Women's 7cm (approx.) Running Shorts

    The 3 Best Women’s High-Waisted Running Shorts From Nike

    Made from Nike Flex fabric that moves with your body and Nike Dri-FIT sweat-wicking technology to keep you dry, these shorts were designed so you'll hardly feel them on runs. However, they come in nearly a dozen colours and will stand out on the roads.

    Top features:

    • Wide, high-rise waistband with stretch material for support
    • Zip side pocket large enough to hold a phone
    • Centre-back interior pocket to store small items

  3. 3.For a Compressive Fit: Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts

    The 3 Best Women’s High-Waisted Running Shorts From Nike

    With a compressive, body-hugging fit, there's minimal room for rising or bunching with these shorts—even with legs in constant motion. Put these on for long-distance runs, high-intensity interval classes, cycling rides, strength-training sessions or any other high-motion activity. A firm elastic waistband helps keep these shorts from slipping down.

    Top features:

    • Stretchy fabric with sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT Technology
    • Ultra high-rise design
    • Tight, body-hugging fit

Words by Julia Sullivan

Originally published: 4 October 2022

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