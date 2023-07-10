Ada Hegerberg: Get Ada Her Way

Last updated: 10 July 2023
2 min read
Get Ada Her Way
When you see that power braid, it’s time to buckle up and get Ada her way! Get up to speed on Norway’s Ada Hegerberg as she looks to lead her team back to its historic heights.
“Our country has a big history in women’s football, and it’s time to get back to it.”
Ada Hegerberg
Norway Women’s National Football Team
A Tradition of Excellence
Norway’s National Team Kits are a force all their own. Rep for Ada and Norway in the iconic red and bold blue.