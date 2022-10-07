The Ultimate Care Guide
Leggings For Life
Okay, maybe not for life. We know all good things can’t last forever. But we’re here to give you the lowdown on everything from how to make your leggings last longer, to where to recycle them when the time comes.
Go the Distance
Treat your leggings right, and you’ve got years of sport and lifestyle milestones to share together. Let’s kick this love story off in style.
- After your workout, wash or air your leggings to keep them smelling fresh. Leaving them in the laundry hamper can cause bacteria and odours that are tough to shift.
- Put them in the wash on cold and remember to turn them inside out. They’ll be cleaner, fresher, and look new for longer. No pilling to see here.
- Skip the fabric softener and go for powdered detergent. Use half the amount you usually would—the moisture-wicking fibres that keep you cool and dry when you work out repel water used in the rinse cycle. Less is more.
- Don’t wring them out. Keep them in shape by letting them dry straight out of the machine.
Make it Sustainable
Choose wisely and wear your leggings for as long as you can—an extra year of use reduces environmental impact by 20-30%.
Try our Nike One Leggings, they’re made from at least 50% recycled polyester which produces 30% less carbon emissions than virgin polyester. We divert an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways and transform them into high-quality yarn. Meaning peak performance with less impact.
Switch Things Up
However well you look after your leggings, the materials will slowly lose their elasticity and sweat-wicking ability over time. Compression leggings are under more strain because they’re constantly stretched. If they’re starting to sag and offer less support during tough workouts, it’s time to rethink your go-to pair.
Time to Say Goodbye?
Give your leggings a new lease of life by donating them to charity. Distribution programmes will take your kit and make it available to athletes in need. Loved them to the very end? Take them to a clothing bank so they can be recycled and turned into something new.