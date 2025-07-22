Nike Woven Clothing

Woven clothes: ready for any weather

Whether you're looking for everyday outerwear or workout essentials, our woven clothing is made to keep you comfortable. Discover classic puffers featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. These styles help manage your body's natural heat, keeping you warm and protected. You'll also find jackets and coats featuring Storm-FIT technology—a perfect match for harsh weather. Want extra flexibility? A gilet makes layering easy while keeping your arms free. Meanwhile, our parka jackets come with woven outer shells that feel lightweight without sacrificing durability.


From the pitch to the course, our woven clothing keeps up with your favourite sports. Expect relaxed golf trousers featuring four-way stretch-knit fabric that lets you take your swing with confidence. Want to show your support for your team? Our lightweight football jackets help you stay cool and composed, whether you're watching or taking part. Working hard in the gym? You'll find shorts made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the fabric so it can evaporate quickly, helping you stay fresh and dry. Meanwhile, cotton styles combine durability with just the right amount of stretch.


We believe movement should feel easy. That's why we've created Nike woven clothes with elasticated waistbands that flex with you. Plus, look out for brief-lined running shorts for a simple all-in-one solution. Mesh on the lower side panels helps you stay cool, while side vents make every stride effortless.


Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose woven clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.