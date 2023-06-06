Women's gym leggings – maximum reps, zero distractions
From your warm up to cool down, you need distraction-free gym leggings you can rely on as you chase your workout goals. Nike gym leggings with non-sheer fabric give total coverage for unstoppable confidence as you squat and lift. Our fabric is ultra stretchy so it moves with you and doesn't hold you back. You can bend and flex freely, naturally and easily.
With a tight body-hugging fit, our women's gym leggings offer reassuring support. High-waisted gym tights have wide waistbands for gentle core compression that won't budge. The result? You can focus on your workout, rep after rep. What's more, V-shaped waistbands provide a smooth silhouette so you'll look and feel sleek from hip to hem.
Want to keep cool while you push harder? Choose Dri-FIT leggings for the gym which wick sweat away and help it evaporate faster, for a lasting dry feeling. Plus, leggings with mesh and breathable fabric deliver airflow in high-heat areas to keep you comfortable during even your toughest workouts.