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Women's Dri-FIT Basketball Clothing

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Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
99,99 €
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
44,99 €
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
34,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
54,99 €
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
94,99 €
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
94,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
64,99 €
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
94,99 €
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
79,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
54,99 €
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover \Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
\Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
49,99 €
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Diamond Shorts
49,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
49,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
39,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
49,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Printed Top
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Printed Top
44,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
49,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
39,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
44,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
42,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
30% off