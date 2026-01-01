    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment
    3. /
  3. Hats, Visors & Headbands
    4. /
  4. Caps

Women's Caps

(58)
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
27,99 €
NOCTA
NOCTA S.S.C. Cap CS
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
S.S.C. Cap CS
32,99 €
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Cooling Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Cooling Cap
139,99 €
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured ACG Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured ACG Cap
34,99 €
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Unstructured Tennis Cap
32,99 €
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club Structured AeroBill Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club
Structured AeroBill Cap
37,99 €
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Cap
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS
Women's Cap
44,99 €
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Rise
Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
29,99 €
Jordan Club
Jordan Club Unstructured Curved-Bill Hat
+1
Jordan Club
Unstructured Curved-Bill Hat
27,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Structured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Structured Cap
29,99 €
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Nike Dri-FIT Pro Structured Futura Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Structured Futura Cap
29,99 €
Jordan Club
Jordan Club Unstructured Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Club
Unstructured Hat
27,99 €
Jordan Jumpman Pro
Jordan Jumpman Pro Adjustable Cap
+1
Recycled Materials
Jordan Jumpman Pro
Adjustable Cap
32,99 €
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Structured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Structured Swoosh Cap
27,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
27,99 €
Jordan Club
Jordan Club Adjustable Festival Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Club
Adjustable Festival Hat
27,99 €
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
+1
Recycled Materials
Jordan Rise
Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
32,99 €
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Reflective Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Reflective Cap
32,99 €
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Rise
Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
32,99 €
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Trucker Cap
Jordan Rise
Structured Trucker Cap
32,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
+1
Nike Club
Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
27,99 €
Jordan Club Cap
Jordan Club Cap Adjustable Hat
Jordan Club Cap
Adjustable Hat
27,99 €
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Structured A-Frame Cap
Nike Rise
Structured A-Frame Cap
32,99 €
Nike ACG Fly
Nike ACG Fly Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Fly
Unstructured Cap
37,99 €
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Hat
Jordan Rise
Structured Hat
32,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
29,99 €
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
29,99 €
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Structured Metal Logo Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Structured Metal Logo Cap
27,99 €
Jordan Fly
Jordan Fly Jumpman Cap
Jordan Fly
Jumpman Cap
29,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Rise
Paris Saint-Germain Rise Structured Hat
Paris Saint-Germain Rise
Structured Hat
32,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Shield Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Shield Unstructured Cap
27,99 €
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
42,99 €
Jordan Flight Club Pro
Jordan Flight Club Pro Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
Jordan Flight Club Pro
Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
39,99 €
Jordan Fly 'Festival'
Jordan Fly 'Festival' Unstructured Cap
Jordan Fly 'Festival'
Unstructured Cap
29,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Structured Racing Cap
Nike Club
Structured Racing Cap
42,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Run Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Run Cap
42,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
27,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
27,99 €
NOCTA
NOCTA Club Cap
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
Club Cap
29,99 €
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Pro
Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
39,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured denim patch cap
Nike Club
Unstructured denim patch cap
37,99 €
Nike ACG Club
Nike ACG Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Club
Unstructured Cap
32,99 €
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
Jordan Pro
Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
34,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Tartan Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Tartan Cap
37,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Dri-FIT Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Dri-FIT Unstructured Cap
27,99 €
Nike After Dark Tour
Nike After Dark Tour Unstructured Dri-FIT Club Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike After Dark Tour
Unstructured Dri-FIT Club Cap
24,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Swoosh Cap
24,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
27,99 €
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Hat
Jordan Rise
Structured Hat
32,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
29,99 €
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
29,99 €
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Structured Metal Logo Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Structured Metal Logo Cap
27,99 €
Jordan Fly
Jordan Fly Jumpman Cap
Jordan Fly
Jumpman Cap
29,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Rise
Paris Saint-Germain Rise Structured Hat
Paris Saint-Germain Rise
Structured Hat
32,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Shield Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Shield Unstructured Cap
27,99 €
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
42,99 €
Jordan Flight Club Pro
Jordan Flight Club Pro Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
Jordan Flight Club Pro
Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
39,99 €
Jordan Fly 'Festival'
Jordan Fly 'Festival' Unstructured Cap
Jordan Fly 'Festival'
Unstructured Cap
29,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Structured Racing Cap
Nike Club
Structured Racing Cap
42,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Run Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Run Cap
42,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
27,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
27,99 €
NOCTA
NOCTA Club Cap
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
Club Cap
29,99 €
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Pro
Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
39,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured denim patch cap
Nike Club
Unstructured denim patch cap
37,99 €
Nike ACG Club
Nike ACG Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Club
Unstructured Cap
32,99 €
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
Jordan Pro
Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
34,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Tartan Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Tartan Cap
37,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Dri-FIT Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Dri-FIT Unstructured Cap
27,99 €
Nike After Dark Tour
Nike After Dark Tour Unstructured Dri-FIT Club Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike After Dark Tour
Unstructured Dri-FIT Club Cap
24,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Swoosh Cap
24,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
27,99 €

Caps for women: function meets style

What makes a Nike women's cap a workout essential? They combine practicality with a premium aesthetic. Designed to keep you dry in wet weather and protected in the sun, they can help keep you going in all conditions. From casual women's trucker caps to snapbacks with bold logos, we've got a style to suit every athlete. You'll find a range of bright colours and neutral tones—ideal for mixing and matching with your favourite sportswear. Plus, each cap is finished with our iconic Nike Swoosh—a mark of enduring quality.

When the temperature rises, innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology ensures you stay comfortable—whether you're hitting the running track or the mountains. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin and disperses it evenly across the surface, so it can evaporate fast—keeping you cool and dry. Meanwhile, Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology combines windproof and water-resistant fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay comfortable in harsh weather conditions.

High-quality materials mean our ladies' caps are built to last. For everyday wear, our soft cotton options offer exceptional breathability. Air holes and mesh panels allow heat to escape when your workout heats up. For high-intensity activities, durable polyester blends are ideal—thanks to their lightweight feel. They're also easy to clean, so it's simple to keep your cap looking fresh for every wear. Wherever possible, we use sustainable materials to craft our caps for women. Think tough yarn spun from plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Look out for the Sustainable Materials tag to join our journey.