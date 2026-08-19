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White Shorts

(66)
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
44,99 €
Beşiktaş J.K.
Beşiktaş J.K. Men's Nike Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Beşiktaş J.K.
Men's Nike Football Knit Shorts
54,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
89,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Shorts
49,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 5cm (approx.) Shorts
69,99 €
Beşiktaş J.K.
Beşiktaş J.K. Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Beşiktaş J.K.
Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
42,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
79,99 €
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Strike Elite
Nike Strike Elite Men's Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike Elite
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
64,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
79,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Graphic Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Graphic Shorts
49,99 €
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Mid-Rise Tailored Shorts
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Tailored Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
49,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
49,99 €
Chicago Bulls Association Edition
Chicago Bulls Association Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Association Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Shorts
49,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
74,99 €
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Naomi Osaka
Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Shorts
79,99 €
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
44,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
64,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Mesh Short
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Mesh Short
54,99 €
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's French Terry Shorts
Nike Club Rules
Men's French Terry Shorts
79,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
69,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
84,99 €
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Association Edition
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
59,99 €
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
44,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
49,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
49,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
44,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT 23cms (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT 23cms (approx.) Diamond Shorts
49,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
74,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
59,99 €
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
64,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Mesh Short
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Mesh Short
54,99 €
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's French Terry Shorts
Nike Club Rules
Men's French Terry Shorts
79,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
69,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
84,99 €
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Association Edition
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
59,99 €
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
44,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
49,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
49,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
44,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT 23cms (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT 23cms (approx.) Diamond Shorts
49,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
74,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
59,99 €
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €

White shorts: crisp comfort for every day

Go for a classic, clean look in white shorts from Nike. Whether you're chasing points on the tennis court or pushing through that last lap, you need shorts that feel comfortable without being restrictive. Expect elastic waistbands with drawcords that let you get the fit just right. Tight-fitting, stretchy bike shorts offer a secure feel and comfortable coverage, while longer baggy shorts are all about that relaxed look. Whatever your style, you'll find shorts with pockets that mean your essentials are always close to hand.

Whether you're a sprinter or prefer long-distance, our white running shorts make it easy to stay focused on the track ahead. We've designed them with split sides for a wider range of motion, and a brief liner for full support and coverage—with smooth seams to ensure comfort. Our white shorts edit has shapes to suit all sports disciplines. Browse our basketball shorts, inspired by the on-court looks of your favourite NBA teams, crafted from sweat-wicking double-knit mesh that's lightweight and durable.

Looking to raise your game with high-performing tennis whites? Look out for tennis shorts featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology, which moves sweat away from your skin so it evaporates faster to keep you dry and comfortable. You'll also find smooth, stretchy golf shorts with tailored details and multiple pockets. And if you prefer playing on a pitch, our white football shorts come in junior and adult sizes, made from breathable fabrics in lightweight knits.

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose white shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.