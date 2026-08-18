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Tight Shorts

(69)
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 5cm (approx.) Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
64,99 €
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
32,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
27,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
84,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
32,99 €
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
42,99 €
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
29,99 €
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
74,99 €
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
44,99 €
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
37,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
69,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
49,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
39,99 €
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
44,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Chill Jersey
Nike Sportswear Chill Jersey Women's Tight High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Nike Sportswear Chill Jersey
Women's Tight High-Waisted Capri Leggings
54,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
69,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
34,99 €
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport Essentials
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
37,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
74,99 €
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
47,99 €
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
74,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
74,99 €
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
47,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
49,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
39,99 €
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
44,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Chill Jersey
Nike Sportswear Chill Jersey Women's Tight High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Nike Sportswear Chill Jersey
Women's Tight High-Waisted Capri Leggings
54,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
69,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
34,99 €
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport Essentials
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
37,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
74,99 €
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
47,99 €
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
74,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
74,99 €
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
47,99 €

Tight shorts: made to move

When the intensity rises, give it your all in our tight shorts. Our lightweight and breathable apparel is designed to support your every move, whether you're heading to the gym or training on the track. Compressive fabrics improve your circulation to provide you with extra power on the go, and a faster recovery when you're cooling down. Discover designs with flexible materials that allow you to move in all directions—so there's no limit on how you lunge, leap or stretch. Plus, elasticated waistbands across the collection ensure the perfect fit and keep your pair in place.


Check out our tight shorts featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This acclaimed material wicks sweat away from your skin for faster evaporation to make sure you stay comfy and fresh. Meanwhile, options with smooth fabrics and flat seams help prevent irritation—even over extended wear.


For added comfort, go with shorts without a front seam. This reduces the risk of chafing, so you can stay focused on the challenge ahead. Roomy pockets deliver a practical touch, while the iconic Nike Swoosh brings a premium pop to your look. We've got sizes for both adults and kids, ensuring age is no barrier when it comes to feeling your best. Plus, a wide range of colours and lengths makes it easy to find a pair to suit your unique style.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our tight shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.