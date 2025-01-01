Summer Clothing & Apparel(201)

Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
€69.99
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
€27.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€59.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
€44.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
€39.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
€44.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€34.99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Bestseller
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
€69.99
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Bestseller
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
€54.99
Nike Spark Lightweight
Nike Spark Lightweight Over-The-Calf Compression Running Socks
Nike Spark Lightweight
Over-The-Calf Compression Running Socks
€37.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
€29.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€49.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Fold-Over Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Fold-Over Trousers
€59.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€37.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Mesh-Panelled Leggings
€49.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
€59.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
€24.99
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
€29.99
Nike Multiplier
Nike Multiplier Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Nike Multiplier
Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
€19.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
€109.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Max90 T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Max90 T-Shirt
€34.99
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
€19.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
€34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
€34.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
€19.99
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Men's Running Jacket
€109.99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€39.99
Nike Multiplier
Nike Multiplier Running Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
Nike Multiplier
Running Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
€19.99
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Bestseller
Jordan Jumpman
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
€29.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Football Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Football Shorts
€17.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
€34.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€49.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
€59.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
€84.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Men's Shorts
€69.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
€59.99
Nike Swoosh High Support
Nike Swoosh High Support Women's Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh High Support
Women's Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€54.99
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Women's Top
Jordan Essentials
Women's Top
€29.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
€29.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€34.99
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
€14.99
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
€47.99
Nike ACG 'Activitorium'
Nike ACG 'Activitorium' Women's High-Waisted UV Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Activitorium'
Women's High-Waisted UV Trousers
€114.99
Nike One Swoosh
Nike One Swoosh Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Swoosh
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€39.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
€29.99
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Performance Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Performance Joggers
€74.99
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Men's T-Shirt
€39.99
Nike Trophy23
Nike Trophy23 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike Trophy23
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€19.99

Clothes for summer: train at your peak

When the warmer days arrive, our summer clothes help you keep cool. We use light, breathable fabrics that let air circulate around your body. Meanwhile, our streamlined silhouettes set you free to move. Choose vest tops and shorts for minimal coverage. Or go for long-sleeved T-shirts and full-length bottoms for added protection from the sun.


Keep your cool


At Nike, we understand that testing your limits means working up a sweat. That's why our summer clothing range features our acclaimed Dri-FIT material. It uses engineered fibres to wick away moisture from your skin. Next, the fabric transports dampness to the surface so it can dry quickly. This keeps you fresh and focused for longer. For extra comfort, look for pieces with mesh inserts. We place them in high-heat areas to promote improved airflow where you need it most.


Stay protected in the sunshine


So you're a runner. A hiker. A racket-sports player. If your training takes you outside, you need to shield yourself from the sun. Our UV protection clothing for summer helps to block both UVA and UVB rays on the parts of the skin covered by your clothing. Keep an eye out for practical touches like thumbhole sleeves to hold everything in place, and added stretch in the fabric for easy movement.


Performance from the ground up


Build your success on a solid foundation with a pair of pro-quality shoes from our summer apparel. We have outsoles in a range of designs to suit your sport. For hard-surface training, choose lightly textured tread patterns and rubber outsoles. These give you the grip and durability you need to go the distance. Heading into open country? Our hiking and trail running trainers have engineered lugs to keep you stable on uneven terrain. When it comes to cushioning, you'll find responsive foam that soaks up shocks and impact. This helps to reduce fatigue and lower the risk of injury. For a springy, energising feel, look out for footwear with our innovative Nike Air units. These absorb the energy of your movement, then spring back into shape to power you forward into your next stride.


Hardworking summer clothes for future stars


We believe young athletes deserve the same high-quality apparel as the icons who inspire them. That's why we make our kids' clothes for summer using stretchy fabrics that promote a full range of movement. You'll also find moisture-wicking materials so they can shed sweat and excess heat while still staying comfortable. If the weather turns cooler, they can layer up in lightweight pieces that keep out draughts and lock in warmth.


Nike's Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Ready to join our mission? Look for Nike summer clothing with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.