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Running Shorts with Pockets

(21)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
64,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
47,99 €
Nike Stride Plus
Nike Stride Plus Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride Plus
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
47,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
47,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
84,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
39,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
79,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
84,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
42,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
39,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
79,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
69,99 €
ACG Second Sunrise
ACG Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Second Sunrise
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
32,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
30% off

Running shorts with phone and zip pockets: the freedom to discover

From after-work runs to weekend trail adventures, our running shorts with pockets help you stay ready for anything. Perfect for stashing your phone, cards or other essentials, these shorts combine practical details with high-performance features.

When it comes to smashing your personal best, small details make a big difference. That's why we design running shorts with phone pockets—so you can run further without worrying about your valuables. But you can also expect maximum comfort from every pair. Think stretchy materials and side splits in the legs that set you free to move. Meanwhile, elasticated waists and inner drawcords offer a secure, adjustable fit. For maximum visibility in low-light conditions, look out for running shorts with pockets and reflective design elements.

Marathon training. Turbo-charged sprints. Family park runs. Wherever and however you like to run, you're going to build up some heat. When you're choosing your Nike running shorts with pockets, look for styles with our innovative Nike Dri-FIT fabric. Its moisture-wicking fibres draw away sweat from your skin, so it can dry quickly—keeping you cool and dry for longer. Opt for Nike shorts with zip pockets made from breathable, lightweight materials—ideal for staying comfortable as you rack up the miles.

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look for running shorts with pockets featuring our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.