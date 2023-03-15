Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Oversized Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Gender 
      (0)
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (1)
      Oversized
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's Graphic 1/2-Zip Training Hoodie
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's Graphic 1/2-Zip Training Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Crop Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Women's Over-Oversized Crop Pullover Hoodie
      €109.99
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Women's Training Crew
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Women's Training Crew
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Mock-Neck 3/4-Sleeve Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Over-Oversized Mock-Neck 3/4-Sleeve Sweatshirt
      €64.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Nike Sportswear Plush Women's Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Women's Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT ADV
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT ADV Women's Top
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT ADV
      Women's Top
      €139.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      €74.99
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Velour Jacket (Plus size)
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Velour Jacket (Plus size)
      €109.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Oversized Hoodie
      €64.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Fleece Crew Sweatshirt
      Nike Air
      Women's Fleece Crew Sweatshirt
      €74.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue Women's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Women's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      €89.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      €74.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Women's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      €84.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Women's 1/4-Zip Basketball Sweatshirt
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly
      Women's 1/4-Zip Basketball Sweatshirt
      €109.99
      Team 31 Courtside
      Team 31 Courtside Women's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Team 31 Courtside
      Women's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €64.99
      Air Jordan Wordmark
      Air Jordan Wordmark Women's Crew
      Air Jordan Wordmark
      Women's Crew
      €109.99
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Velour Jacket
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Velour Jacket
      €109.99
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      €69.99

      Oversized hoodies: get comfortable

      When you're warming up or taking a break, sometimes an oversized hoodie is just what you need. Our collection of oversized sweatshirts and hoodies has colours and styles to suit every sport and every player. Zip-up hoodies let you adjust your temperature between sets, while breathable sweatshirts keep you comfortable during training sessions. For total comfort, choose roomy silhouettes that are easy to slip on and off on the sidelines.

      Make the most of the heat generated by your body with Nike Therma-FIT technology. We use innovative materials in our oversized hoodies to help you stay at the perfect temperature throughout your workout. You'll also find plenty of options from Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our plan to reach net-zero waste and emissions. Crafted with recycled materials, these hoodies and sweatshirts are better for you and the planet.