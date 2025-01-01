Men's Nike Black Friday Deals 2025(301)

Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Jordan London
Jordan London Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan London
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
30% off
Nike Lunar Gato II
Nike Lunar Gato II Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Lunar Gato II
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Down Puffer Jacket
Jordan Flight
Men's Down Puffer Jacket
30% off
Jordan Flight MVP
Jordan Flight MVP Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight MVP
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
30% off
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Tennis Pullover Hoodie
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Tennis Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Gato
Nike Gato Men's Shoes
Nike Gato
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Air Max Dn8
Nike Air Max Dn8 Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Dn8
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Jordan MVP
Jordan MVP Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Jordan MVP
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Air Jordan Wordmark 85
Air Jordan Wordmark 85 Men's T-Shirt
Air Jordan Wordmark 85
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Therma-FIT Insulated Jacket
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Therma-FIT Insulated Jacket
30% off
Book 1 'Decade'
Book 1 'Decade' Basketball Shoes
Book 1 'Decade'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Trousers
30% off
Jordan Flight MVP
Jordan Flight MVP Men's Fleece Trousers
Jordan Flight MVP
Men's Fleece Trousers
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Nike Streetgato
Nike Streetgato Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Streetgato
Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Jump
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Jump
Athletics Jumping Spikes
30% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Men's Shoes
Nike Total 90
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Mid
Nike Court Vision Mid Men's Winterized Shoes
Nike Court Vision Mid
Men's Winterized Shoes
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Winterized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Men's Winterized Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Field General
Nike Field General Women's Shoes
Nike Field General
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Trousers
30% off
NOCTA
NOCTA T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
T-Shirt
30% off
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA®
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA® Shoes
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA®
Shoes
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Woven Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Men's Woven Trousers
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's T-Shirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's T-Shirt
28% off
Nike Air Max Portal
Nike Air Max Portal Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Portal
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro B
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro B Skate Shoes
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro B
Skate Shoes
30% off
Jordan Milan
Jordan Milan Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Milan
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Graphic Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Graphic Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cargo Trousers
30% off
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike SB Zoom Pogo Plus
Nike SB Zoom Pogo Plus Women's Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Pogo Plus
Women's Skate Shoes
30% off
Jordan Sport Classic
Jordan Sport Classic Men's Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Classic
Men's Jacket
30% off
Nike Charge Canvas
Nike Charge Canvas Men's Shoes
Nike Charge Canvas
Men's Shoes
30% off

Men's Nike Black Friday deals 2025: get more for less

Since 1964, we've been obsessed with a single aim: empowering athletes in every discipline to reach their goals, and then smash through them. From first-time runners to racket-sport superstars, we have the gear you need to achieve your dreams—and in the men's Nike Black Friday sale, you can get it for less.

Innovative technology built-in

Among our men's Nike Black Friday deals, you'll spot gear made with Nike Dri-FIT technology—the perfect option for when the temperature rises. The smart micro-fibre construction works to wick sweat away and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This helps it to evaporate faster, so you can stay cool and dry—however intensely you train. We test it rigorously in our labs to make sure this quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you can play.

Putting your comfort first

In our men's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find options that offer all-day comfort. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics move with you, whether you're warming up on the track or cheering from the sofa. Elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings allow you to get the perfect fit—and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, reach for a sweatshirt or zip-up top featuring Nike Tech Fleece. The exceptionally soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while also being extremely slimline to make sure it won't weigh you down.

Styles for every workout wardrobe

Whether you're training hard or kicking back, we have sportswear to help you look as good as you feel. That's why we have men's Nike Black Friday deals on a wide range of styles. Bold prints and bright colours allow you to make a statement as you train. Prefer a monochrome palette? Neutral tones are easy to mix and match with our extended range. Roomy fits are ideal for layering, while form-fitting shapes create a streamlined look.

Sports accessories to support your goals

You might be hitting the gym, the courts or the football field—wherever you train, you need the right kit to support the challenge ahead. Like supportive, flexible socks that keep your feet comfortable or a breathable cotton cap that shades your eyes in sunny weather. Our gym bags and backpacks provide ample room to stash your kit, shoes and tech. Easy-to-clean fabrics make it simple to keep your accessories fresh with every use.

Practical details put you in control

At Nike, we know that details make a difference to performance. That's why we include them in every piece. We're talking zip-up pockets for storing essentials and reflective design elements for extra visibility in low light. Easy-grab handles on our bags make it simple to get up and go when it's time to hit the gym or make your daily commute. Plus, flatlock seams guard against irritation, so you can train harder for longer. With sustainable materials across our men's Nike Black Friday sale, you can help to protect the planet, too. Think durable polyester spun from plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To join our journey, look for pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag.