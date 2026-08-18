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High-Waisted Leggings & Tights

(78)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
109,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
69,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
89,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
64,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
54,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
59,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
99,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
89,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
104,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
114,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
30% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
99,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
32,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
54,99 €
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
129,99 €
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
49,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
54,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
59,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
64,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
69,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
109,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
119,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
49,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
144,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
32,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
129,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
59,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
59,99 €
NikeSKIMS Weightless
NikeSKIMS Weightless Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
NikeSKIMS Weightless
Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
94,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
64,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
64,99 €
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
104,99 €
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport Essentials
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
39,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
119,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
49,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
29,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27,99 €
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
109,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
129,99 €
Nike Tempo Flash
Nike Tempo Flash Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo Flash
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
64,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
129,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
119,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
49,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
144,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
32,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
129,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
59,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
59,99 €
NikeSKIMS Weightless
NikeSKIMS Weightless Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
NikeSKIMS Weightless
Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
94,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
64,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
64,99 €
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
104,99 €
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport Essentials
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
39,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
119,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
49,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
29,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27,99 €
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
109,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
129,99 €
Nike Tempo Flash
Nike Tempo Flash Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo Flash
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
64,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
129,99 €

High-waisted leggings: move to the max

Get ready to pick up the pace in our high-waisted leggings. Whether you're taking to the streets or hitting the gym, our apparel gives you the added coverage and support you need to smash your goals. Super stretchy materials mean there's nothing holding you back from pushing further. Plus, the durable construction means you can squat deeper, and the material stays opaque. The high waistband is designed to fit snugly and prevent rolling or slipping as you train. Check out options with branded bands for a bold look. You'll also find styles with the iconic Nike Swoosh on hips and cuffs, bringing a pop to your workout wardrobe. A wide range of colours makes it easy to find a pair to suit you.


What makes our high-waisted tights ideal for big challenges? The compressive fabric helps to improve circulation, so that your muscles stay warm and protected. This allows you to recover faster after your workout, so you can maximise your training schedule. On chilly days, pick a pair of full-length leggings to keep cold weather at bay. In warm conditions, cropped styles give you breathability when the intensity rises. When it comes to comfort, we've got you covered. Flat seams across our range work to prevent irritation during long sessions. For a free feeling, go for leggings constructed without a front seam—stopping the material from riding up so you get a smooth fit.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose high-waisted leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.