Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      High Top Trainers & Shoes

      JordanFootballSkateboardingGolf
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Football
      Golf
      Skateboarding
      Colour 
      (0)
      Black
      White
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite Dynamic Fit FG SE
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite Dynamic Fit FG SE Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite Dynamic Fit FG SE
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €289.99
      Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0
      Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 Women's Boot
      Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0
      Women's Boot
      €149.99
      Air Jordan 1 Acclimate
      Air Jordan 1 Acclimate Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Acclimate
      Women's Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Air Force 1 High
      Nike Air Force 1 High Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 High
      Women's Shoes
      €124.99
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Nike Dunk High Retro Men's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Men's Shoe
      €119.99
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boots
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro
      Artificial-Grass Football Boots
      €279.99
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €74.99
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate High
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate High Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate High
      Women's Shoes
      €149.99
      Nike Air Force 1 High Original
      Nike Air Force 1 High Original Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 High Original
      Women's Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX
      Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX
      Shoes
      €224.99
      Nike Dunk High 1985
      Nike Dunk High 1985 Shoes
      Nike Dunk High 1985
      Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase Men's Shoes
      Member Access
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Men's Shoes
      €179.99
      Nike Dunk High By You
      Nike Dunk High By You Custom Men's Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Dunk High By You
      Custom Men's Shoes
      €149.99
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG By You
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG By You Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG By You
      Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €129.99
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate High
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate High Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate High
      Women's Shoes
      €149.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG By You
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG By You Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG By You
      Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €309.99
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort 2
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort 2 Men's Shoes
      Member Access
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort 2
      Men's Shoes
      €169.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €279.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike x Billie Eilish Air Force 1 High '07
      Nike x Billie Eilish Air Force 1 High '07 Shoes
      Nike x Billie Eilish Air Force 1 High '07
      Shoes
      €169.99
      Nike Dunk High
      Nike Dunk High Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Dunk High
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €79.99

      High top trainers: shoes for slam-dunk performances

      When we launched our first high top basketball shoe back in 1973, we were on a mission to create outstanding on-court footwear. We're still innovating today. Specially designed grips on the outsole combine exceptional traction with the freedom to move. Supportive padded collars protect your ankles. The result? High top trainers that help you perform at your peak.

      Working on a new skateboard trick? You need footwear you can rely on. Nike hi-top trainers give extra support at the ankle to protect your joints when you're twisting, turning and landing. Breathable uppers come with added ventilation in key areas to keep you cool and focused, and grippy soles ensure maximum traction with your board.

      Chosen by the world's top footie icons, collared football boots are a gamechanger for top-flight players. High tops ensure extra support as you move, turn, stop and pivot, plus a sock-like fit means your footwear feels like an extension of your body. For explosive acceleration, opt for pairs with Aerotrak plates on the soles. Chevron studs deliver multi-directional traction, while textured uppers enable ultimate ball control.