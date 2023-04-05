Grey hoodies: warm up and cool down in comfort
When the temperature drops, reach for a Nike grey hoodie to keep you warm between training sessions. You'll find pull-on options as well as zip-up hoodies that are easy to throw on and go.
Look out for adjustable drawstrings at the neck to ensure you get the ideal fit. Plus, ribbing at cuffs and hems helps to lock in heat. We've also got plain grey hoodies and options with graphic prints to suit your personal style.
We use high-tech fabric, so you can focus on playing your best game. Our double-brushed microfibre fleece is designed to minimise heat loss, helping to insulate you against the cold without adding extra bulk. Or choose a grey sweatshirt made from our midweight brushed fleece, which is extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. We also have smaller fits for kids, so the whole family can stay cosy on active days.