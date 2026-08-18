Father's Day Gifts

(66)
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
104,99 €
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Bestseller
Nike
Backpack (21L)
37,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
99,99 €
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
94,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
44,99 €
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
37,99 €
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
159,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
30% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
24,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Shorts
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Icon Air Max 90
Nike Icon Air Max 90 Card Wallet
Nike Icon Air Max 90
Card Wallet
29,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
30% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Diamond Shorts
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Diamond Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Intensity
Nike Intensity Men's Training Belt
Nike Intensity
Men's Training Belt
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
24,99 €
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
47,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike
Nike Heritage Waistpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Heritage Waistpack
24,99 €
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
32,99 €
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Younger Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Trousers
99,99 €
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Tote Bag (22L)
29,99 €
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
49,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
47,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
27,99 €
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
32,99 €
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
19,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Crew
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Crew
94,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
89,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
32,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
84,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Refuel
Nike Refuel Locking-Lid Water Bottle (710ml approx.)
Nike Refuel
Locking-Lid Water Bottle (710ml approx.)
19,99 €
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
39,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
109,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
24,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Knit Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Dri-FIT Bucket Hat
Bestseller
Nike Apex
Dri-FIT Bucket Hat
37,99 €
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
27,99 €
Nike Vapor Elite
Nike Vapor Elite Men's Fitness Gloves
Nike Vapor Elite
Men's Fitness Gloves
29,99 €
Nike Alpha Elite
Nike Alpha Elite Training Gloves
Nike Alpha Elite
Training Gloves
54,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
94,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Mid Layer
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Mid Layer
69,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
119,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
15,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
54,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
119,99 €
Nike Hyverse
Nike Hyverse Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Hyverse
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
39,99 €
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan Jumpman
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
29,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
59,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
24,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Knit Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Dri-FIT Bucket Hat
Bestseller
Nike Apex
Dri-FIT Bucket Hat
37,99 €
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
27,99 €
Nike Vapor Elite
Nike Vapor Elite Men's Fitness Gloves
Nike Vapor Elite
Men's Fitness Gloves
29,99 €
Nike Alpha Elite
Nike Alpha Elite Training Gloves
Nike Alpha Elite
Training Gloves
54,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
94,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Mid Layer
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Mid Layer
69,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
119,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
15,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
54,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
119,99 €
Nike Hyverse
Nike Hyverse Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Hyverse
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
39,99 €
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan Jumpman
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
29,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
59,99 €

Father's Day gift ideas: give the gift of performance

Show your love for Dad with Father's Day gifts from Nike. Whether he's a committed athlete or just likes to keep active, we've got you covered. Expect sweat-wicking training tops and tanks for the dad who loves hitting the gym. When he's on the go, we've got jackets to keep the warmth in and versatile bags so he can keep his stuff secure. To help him unwind in comfort after a workout, choose relaxed pieces like soft shorts and joggers.

Our Father's Day gift collection features bold designs that stand out, and subtle options for dads who like to keep their look under the radar. Choose a cosy hoodie for chilly days so he can layer up. Our high-performance styles combine functional utility with streetwear flair, so he'll look and feel his best, whether he's on a challenging run or unwinding.

Innovative presents for dad

Make your dad's day extra special with our selection of trainers, sportswear and accessories. Find high-performance materials and comfortable fits, so they can focus on what they enjoy without distractions. On the hunt for gear that's kinder to the planet and your conscience? Look for the Sustainable Materials tag to find pieces made with innovative recycled fabrics.

Whatever his sporting obsession, you'll find options designed to keep him comfortable all day long. Not sure what gear he'll love the most? Choose a Nike gift card so he can choose his favourites.