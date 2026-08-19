Nike Cyber Monday 2026

(1003)
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear 'R9'
Nike Sportswear 'R9' Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear 'R9'
Men's T-Shirt
28% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Men's Slides
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Romaleos 4
Weightlifting Shoes
30% off
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Nike V5 RNR Suede Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Baby & Toddler Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Jogger
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Jogger
30% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women' Shoe
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women' Shoe
30% off
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Nike V5 RNR Suede Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's shoes
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's shoes
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
28% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Maxfly 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's shoes
30% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Flex Train
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx) Fleece Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx) Fleece Shorts
30% off
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoe
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoe
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
13% off
Sabrina 3 "Gamer"
Sabrina 3 "Gamer" Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 "Gamer"
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoe
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoe
30% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Little Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Little Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Shox NZ
Nike Shox NZ Men's Shoe
Nike Shox NZ
Men's Shoe
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Men's Shoes
+3
Air Jordan MVP 92
Men's Shoes
30% off
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Women's Shoes
Nike Aura Edge
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials Women's 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials
Women's 10cm (approx.) Shorts
28% off
Nike Swim
Nike Swim Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Volley Shorts
Nike Swim
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Volley Shorts
30% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's N.A.C. 18cm (approx.) Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's N.A.C. 18cm (approx.) Training Shorts
30% off
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland' Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless" Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoe
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoe
30% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Little Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Little Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Shox NZ
Nike Shox NZ Men's Shoe
Nike Shox NZ
Men's Shoe
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Men's Shoes
+3
Air Jordan MVP 92
Men's Shoes
30% off
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Women's Shoes
Nike Aura Edge
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials Women's 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials
Women's 10cm (approx.) Shorts
28% off
Nike Swim
Nike Swim Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Volley Shorts
Nike Swim
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Volley Shorts
30% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's N.A.C. 18cm (approx.) Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's N.A.C. 18cm (approx.) Training Shorts
30% off
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland' Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless" Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
30% off

Nike Cyber Monday 2026: discover new looks

Update your gear with sportswear and footwear from the Nike Cyber Monday sale. We've got deals on some of our most iconic ranges for men, women and kids – from responsive Air Max shoes to football shirts that let you rep your team. Maybe you're looking for base layers or jackets? You'll find them all in our Nike Cyber Monday sale.

Refresh your look with our iconic trainers. Our shoes are designed to deliver bounce, no matter where you're headed. Explore savings on classic shoes like Nike Blazer trainers, or prioritise the stability and cushioning of Nike Air Max footwear. Whatever you choose, our responsive midsole foam will keep you comfortable, mile after mile.

In our Nike Cyber Week offers, you'll also spot cosy essentials like hoodies and sweatshirts. Pair with trousers or joggers in lightweight fleece for head-to-toe warmth without the bulk. Alternatively, check out our Nike Cyber Monday 2026 offers on sportswear with Nike Dri-FIT technology. These pieces will keep you cool, so you can train without distractions.