Blue slides, sliders and sandals: make the most of your downtime
When the warmer weather arrives, our blue sandals and sliders let you keep cool. We create them in a choice of styles to suit the moment. Our blue sliders are the perfect pick for sunny days and poolside wear. For a little more protection, opt for closed-toe designs that provide extra coverage. Need to stay sharp as you prepare for a must-win match? Check out our pre-game mules with sensory nodules added to the inner sole. They're built to help you feel present and engaged as you wait for the action to begin.
Whether you're testing your limits in the pool or taking a well-earned break to soak up some rays, our blue slides are a must for poolside wear. We make them with grippy outsoles that provide excellent stability on slippery tiled surfaces. Inside, textured inner soles help hold your footwear in place even when your feet are wet. Plus, plush cushioning provides plenty of comfort. Look out for navy blue sliders with practical drainage holes so water can drain away easily.
Help your youngsters make the most of the great outdoors with kids' blue sandals for active adventures. Reinforced hook-and-loop straps open wide, so the shoes are easy to put on. Then, once they're ready for action, expect grippy treads that keep them grounded and confident on rough terrain and slippery surfaces. Need shoes designed for water-based play? Choose pairs built from quick-drying materials, so their feet stay comfortable.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose blue sandals and sliders with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.