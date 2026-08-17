Nike Black Friday coat sale: where protection meets performance
Tackle the elements—and your goals—in comfort, thanks to the Nike Black Friday coat sale. Our winter coats, jackets and gilets blend water-repellent materials with the comfort and flexibility you need. Discover puffer jackets for men, women and kids that deliver ultimate insulation. Meanwhile, adjustable bungee cords and elastic cuffs lock in body heat and shut out draughts. Looking for something lightweight? The Nike Black Friday coat sale includes flexible, durable jackets that won't weigh you down.
Want to layer up? Our Nike Black Friday coat sale includes practical gilets that are easy to throw on and go. Ribbed panels on the sides give you total freedom to move. Meanwhile, easy-access pockets are perfect for stashing your essentials. When the temperature drops, look for coats featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. It helps manage your body's natural heat, helping to keep you warm in cold-weather conditions. Plus, designs with Nike AeroLoft technology integrate lightweight warmth with ventilation, so your temperature stays balanced. Turning up the intensity? Vents in high-heat zones let you shed excess warmth. And full-length zip fastenings allow you to control your airflow.
For extra coverage, choose styles from the Nike Black Friday winter coat sale in longer lengths and with curved back hems. Or go for a shorter design for a flexible feel that allows uninterrupted movement. Hood or no hood? With jackets featuring a stowaway hood design, you don't have to choose—it's there when you need it and neatly folds away when the clouds clear.