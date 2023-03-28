Air Force 1 black trainers: iconic design with a fresh spin
Discover sleek basketball-inspired shoes in a must-have colour. Our black Nike Air Force 1 collection channels the authentic spirit of our iconic original design. Look out for premium super-polished black leather for a finish that's smoother than backboard glass. You'll also find playful touches like double-layered logos and standout glow-in-the-dark detailing. Exaggerated soles create that essential chunky feel and make a serious statement. Keep your style on the down-low with an all-over black pair, or pick out a contrasting sole for maximum impact.
Your new Air Force 1 black kicks come loaded with tech for all-day comfort. Our acclaimed Nike Air soles hidden in the midsole of the shoe give you responsive support with an effortless, lightweight feel. Expect perforated uppers for great breathability and padded collars to protect your ankle. And because sustainability has never been more important, we use recycled materials wherever possible. Choose a low-cut silhouette for a clean look, or throw it all the way back with high-tops. Either way, you'll be hitting the streets in style.