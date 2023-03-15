Skip to main content
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      €64.99
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      €54.99
      Atlético Madrid
      Atlético Madrid
      €54.99
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Sustainable Materials
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Away
      €34.99
      Atlético Madrid Crest
      Atlético Madrid Crest
      €29.99
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Sustainable Materials
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Third
      €89.99
      Atlético Madrid Club Fleece
      Atlético Madrid Club Fleece
      €64.99
      Atlético Madrid Travel
      Sustainable Materials
      Atlético Madrid Travel
      €74.99
      Atlético Madrid AWF
      Sustainable Materials
      Atlético Madrid AWF
      €109.99
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      €99.99
      Atlético Madrid Swoosh
      Atlético Madrid Swoosh
      €29.99
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Sustainable Materials
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Third
      €34.99
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      Atlético Madrid
      Atlético Madrid
      €54.99
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Sustainable Materials
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Home
      €39.99
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      €64.99
      Atlético Madrid AWF
      Sustainable Materials
      Atlético Madrid AWF
      €94.99
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Sustainable Materials
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Third
      €39.99
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      Sustainable Materials
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      €29.99
      Atlético Madrid Academy Pro
      Sustainable Materials
      Atlético Madrid Academy Pro
      €69.99
      Atlético Madrid Club Fleece
      Atlético Madrid Club Fleece
      €49.99
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Match Home
      Sold Out
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Match Home
      €139.99

      2022/23 Atlético Madrid kit: share the journey

      Since we launched our first footie boots back in 1971, Nike has been a proud partner in the beautiful game across the world. Our new Atlético Madrid kits are designed with club colours and prints, so you can show off your allegiance in authentic style. Pick out an Atlético Madrid shirt to cheer on your team, or go all-out with a head-to-toe Atlético Madrid strip for the new season. Our range includes the latest home, away and third kits, plus goalie strips. Getting ready for a match? We craft our Atlético Madrid shirts from pro-quality fabrics to help you play at your best.

      Inspire their dreams with quality kit

      Youngsters everywhere love to channel their sporting heroes. Whether you're raising a weekend-league superstar or a rising Academy hopeful, our new Atlético Madrid football kit will help them put in a top performance. Our unique Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat so it can evaporate fast—keeping young players fresh and focused. Fuss-free shapes and elastic drawstring waists hold their kits in place as they turn, pivot, tackle and pass.

      Tackle any conditions in performance tracksuits

      From tough training sessions on frosty mornings to post-match celebrations, our Atlético Madrid kit collection has the outerwear you need to stay warm. Full-length tracksuit pants hug your legs for insulation without distracting flutter. You'll find added-stretch fabrics for free, easy movement, plus practical zippers on the lower leg so you can add or remove them without taking off your boots. To complete the look, team yours with a matching trackie top with a neatly fitted hood. And with authentic club badging throughout, your new kit will look as good as it feels.

      Show off your style in streetwear

      Whether you're layering up after the match or heading out with your mates, our Atlético Madrid apparel is a stylish choice. Snug hoodies come in generous fits made for chucking on and wrapping up. Keep an eye out for half-zip necklines so you can adjust your warmth levels. Our matching fleece pants are finished with elastic cuffs at the ankles for that iconic silhouette. Training in warmer weather? Atlético Madrid badged T-shirts in crisp, breathable cotton display your passion for your club. Check out details like tab labels at the hem and bold Nike Swoosh elements that ensure a standout look.

      Protect our future with Nike's Move to Zero

      Keeping our planet safe for future generations is a team effort, and at Nike, we're committed to playing our part. Nike's Move to Zero initiative sees us taking steps towards our goal of net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Wherever we can, we make our Atlético Madrid footie kits from recycled materials spun from plastic bottles. We haven't reached our target yet, but we're getting closer every day. Ready to do your bit? When browsing for your new Atlético Madrid shirt, look for the Sustainable Materials tag.