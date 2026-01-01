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Nike Training Mat (5 mm) - Black/Black/White

Nike

Training Mat (5 mm)

64,99 €
ONE SIZE

This ultralightweight training mat features a durable top layer and a supportive foam base for lasting comfort, no matter where you train.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IQ6085-091
  • Country/Region of Origin: South Korea

Nike

64,99 €

This ultralightweight training mat features a durable top layer and a supportive foam base for lasting comfort, no matter where you train.

Product Details

  • 80% polyvinyl butyral/20% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IQ6085-091
  • Country/Region of Origin: South Korea

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Training Mat (5 mm)

    Nike

    64,99 €

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