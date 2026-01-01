Recycled Materials
Nike
Training Duffel Bag (24L)
Headed for a quick sweat session? Make grabbing your stuff and hitting the gym just a little bit easier with this roomy duffel. The spacious main compartment holds larger gear like shoes, clothes and resistance bands. A zip pocket on the inside helps keep small items like your keys, jewellery or phone organised and easy to grab. Keep it by the door and you're always ready to squeeze a workout in.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IH7961-010
- Country/Region of Origin: China, Indonesia
Nike
Headed for a quick sweat session? Make grabbing your stuff and hitting the gym just a little bit easier with this roomy duffel. The spacious main compartment holds larger gear like shoes, clothes and resistance bands. A zip pocket on the inside helps keep small items like your keys, jewellery or phone organised and easy to grab. Keep it by the door and you're always ready to squeeze a workout in.
Benefits
- The main compartment with dual zips provides space to store larger items.
- Adjustable shoulder strap and dual handles give you comfortable carrying options.
- The interior pockets provide small-item storage.
Product details
- 24L
- 51cm W x 33cm H x 23cm D
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IH7961-010
- Country/Region of Origin: China, Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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