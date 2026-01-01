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Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast Goalkeeper Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks - Black/White

Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast Goalkeeper

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks

22,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Suit up just like your squad in this Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast sock. The entire leg is designed to help reduce squeezing in the calf, meaning no more cutting holes in your socks. They feature advanced sweat-wicking technology and strategically placed cushioning to help keep you focused on the field.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IQ6934-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Turkey

Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast Goalkeeper

22,99 €

Suit up just like your squad in this Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast sock. The entire leg is designed to help reduce squeezing in the calf, meaning no more cutting holes in your socks. They feature advanced sweat-wicking technology and strategically placed cushioning to help keep you focused on the field.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Extended welt helps keep the sock in place and reduces bunching.

Product Details

  • 95% polyester/5% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IQ6934-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Turkey

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast Goalkeeper Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks

    Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast Goalkeeper

    22,99 €

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