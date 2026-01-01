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Inter Milan City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie - Black/University Gold

Inter Milan City Side

Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie

89,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This Inter Milan hoodie is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. Its standard fit feels relaxed through the body.


  • Colour Shown: Black/University Gold
  • Style: IO3442-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Inter Milan City Side

89,99 €

This Inter Milan hoodie is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. Its standard fit feels relaxed through the body.

Product Details

  • Hood with drawcord
  • Separated pouch pocket
  • Ribbed hem and cuffs
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Panels: 100% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/University Gold
  • Style: IO3442-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Inter Milan City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie

    Inter Milan City Side

    89,99 €

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