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Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs) - Multi-Colour

Nike Everyday Elevated

Crew Socks (2 Pairs)

17,99 €
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
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Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that stays snug – they make every step a getaway.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IH8594-901
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Everyday Elevated

17,99 €

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that stays snug – they make every step a getaway.

Benefits

  • Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
  • Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
  • Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
  • Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.

Product Details

  • Embroidered "Just Do It" graphic
  • 67% cotton/30% polyester/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IH8594-901
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs)

    Nike Everyday Elevated

    17,99 €

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