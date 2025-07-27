Nike Everyday Cushioned Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)

[Name removed]
MichaelR102274656
Awesome product 5 star service
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.
Nike Everyday Cushioned
COMFORT AND SUPPORT.
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
3 stars
[Name removed]
MichaelR102274656
Awesome product 5 star service
Good quality, but sizing an issue
AshleyM54643887
The socks are good quality and feel nice to wear. My only issue is, as a size 8, the M are a bit too small and the L are a bit loose. It’s also weird that the white socks are sized using standard shoe sizes, but the black socks are S, M, L sizing - and there’s no conversion on the size guide
These socks are NOT what i expected. They slide off in your sneakers and it's very frustrating. GREAT price, but HORRIBLE quality.
Andres32e4f7bb8ef7429aa4af4bf6ee931f89
These socks are NOT what i expected. They slide off in your sneakers and it's very frustrating. GREAT price, but HORRIBLE quality.
Nike Everyday Cushioned