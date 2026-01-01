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England Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
134,99 €
Amp up your England pride with this classic Windrunner hoodie. Made from our premium lightweight fleece that's smooth both inside and out, this Tech Fleece Windrunner Hoodie gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk.
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
- Style: IB5927-486
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
134,99 €
Amp up your England pride with this classic Windrunner hoodie. Made from our premium lightweight fleece that's smooth both inside and out, this Tech Fleece Windrunner Hoodie gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk.
Product Details
- Woven crest
- Body/hood lining: 53% cotton/47% polyester. Pocket bags: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
- Style: IB5927-486
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (189cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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England Tech Fleece Windrunner
134,99 €