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England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
84,99 €
Our premium, lightweight Tech fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep your team no matter the temp.
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
- Style: IB7869-486
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
England Tech Fleece
84,99 €
Our premium, lightweight Tech fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep your team no matter the temp.
Product Details
- Body: 53% cotton/47% polyester. Pocket bag, knuckle side: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
- Style: IB7869-486
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4′7″ (138cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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England Tech Fleece
84,99 €