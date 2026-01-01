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England Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
114,99 €
Stay comfy while you root for your team in these England joggers. Made from our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—they give you plenty of warmth without adding bulk.
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
- Style: IB6412-486
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
England Tech Fleece
114,99 €
Stay comfy while you root for your team in these England joggers. Made from our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—they give you plenty of warmth without adding bulk.
Product Details
- Body: 53% cotton/47% polyester Pocket bag knuckle side: 100% cotton.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
- Style: IB6412-486
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (189cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- 7/8 length: falls to just above the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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England Tech Fleece
114,99 €