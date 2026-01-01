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England FA Academy Nike Football - White/Red/Blue/Midnight Navy

England FA Academy

Nike Football

24,99 €

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Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.


  • Colour Shown: White/Red/Blue/Midnight Navy
  • Style: IQ0655-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

England FA Academy

24,99 €

Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.

Product details

  • 67% rubber/10% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/10% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Red/Blue/Midnight Navy
  • Style: IQ0655-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

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    England FA Academy Nike Football

    England FA Academy

    24,99 €

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