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Nike Dunk Low Men's Shoes - Desert Khaki/Summit White/Medium Ash

Nike Dunk Low

Men's Shoes

129,99 €
Nike Dunk Low Men's Shoes - Desert Khaki/Summit White/Medium Ash
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You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort that lasts. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?


  • Colour Shown: Desert Khaki/Summit White/Medium Ash
  • Style: IB3079-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Dunk Low

129,99 €

You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort that lasts. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?

Benefits

  • The premium leather upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
  • Foam midsole offers lightweight, responsive cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole with our classic hoops pivot circle adds durability and traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Desert Khaki/Summit White/Medium Ash
  • Style: IB3079-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Dunk

Born from a series of mash-ups, hacks and tight deadlines, the Nike Dunk landed on university basketball courts during the '85–'86 season. While the original 'College Colours' designs helped you stay true to your school, the Dunk didn't prove to be popular. But it was this humble sneaker's lack of popularity—and flat, grippy soles—that helped it jump the rails to captivate skateboarders. Decades later, this everyday favourite continues to be snatched up in countless colourways, proving its influence is undeniable.

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Excellent Shoe

    Nathan

    The quality of design and materials

Nike Dunk Low Men's Shoes

Nike Dunk Low

129,99 €

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