Nike Dri-FIT Pro Structured Futura Cap

PatrykP933259549
On my second hat ! Love the fit of these hats, it’s perfect. Would like to see these available in some lighters fabrics, for summertime.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Pull on our Nike Pro Cap and top off any outfit with a classic baseball diamond-inspired finish. The structured max-depth crown sits higher on your head for that pro ball-player look. Our sweat-wicking tech helps you stay dry and cool while you work on your game.
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Pull on our Nike Pro Cap and top off any outfit with a classic baseball diamond-inspired finish. The structured max-depth crown sits higher on your head for that pro ball-player look. Our sweat-wicking tech helps you stay dry and cool while you work on your game.
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
PatrykP933259549
On my second hat ! Love the fit of these hats, it’s perfect. Would like to see these available in some lighters fabrics, for summertime.
Nike dry fit cap.
Jr797191074
L/XL should’ve order M/L Looks great and fits perfectly but too big for my head lol.
Very comfortable
Mammagoose
These are some of the most comfortable socks i have ever purchased. The colors are fabulous
Nike Dri-FIT Pro