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Nike Downshifter 14 Men's Road Running Shoe - Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White

Nike Downshifter 14

Men's Road Running Shoe

69,99 €
Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
Black/Anthracite/Black
Summit White/Black/White/Metallic Silver
White/Racer Blue/Anthracite/Black
Select SizeSize Guide
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
  • Style: IB1895-002
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam

Nike Downshifter 14

69,99 €

Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.

Benefits

  • Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.
  • We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.
  • Internal-fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.

Product Details

  • Weight: approx. 358g (Men's UK 9)
  • Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
  • Style: IB1895-002
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Downshifter 14 Men's Road Running Shoe

    Nike Downshifter 14

    69,99 €

    Enhanced breathability and a soft foam midsole cushions each step.

    Engineered for

    Road Running

    Cushioning

    Responsive

    Shoe Weight

    Approx. 358g (Men's UK 9)

    Heel-to-Toe Drop

    10mm

    Tech Specs

    Shoe Weight

    Approx. 358g (Men's UK 9)

    Heel-to-Toe Drop

    10mm

    Features That Perform

    • Breathable Upper

      Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.

    • Comfortable Midsole

      We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.

    • Secure Fit

      Internal fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.

    Complete the look

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