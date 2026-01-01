Denver Nuggets Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

Emulate your favorite player in this Denver Nuggets jersey, a fan-ready favorite with logo and design details that match what the pros wear on the court. Plus, it infuses breathable mesh with sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and dry whether you're burning up the court or just keeping it casual around town.

Colour Shown: Rush Blue/Team Crimson

Style: DO9524-496

Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala