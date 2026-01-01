Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

The Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

Colour Shown: Game Royal/College Navy/Flat Silver/White

Style: AJ5599-480

Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala, Thailand