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Nike Court Vision SE
Men's Shoes
84,99 €
In love with the old-school style of '80s basketball? Meet the Court Vision. This version combines camo textiles and synthetic leather with a rubber cupsole, bringing you all-day comfort inspired by some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past.
- Colour Shown: Rattan/Rocky Tan/Mink Brown
- Style: IV5722-200
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Nike Court Vision SE
84,99 €
In love with the old-school style of '80s basketball? Meet the Court Vision. This version combines camo textiles and synthetic leather with a rubber cupsole, bringing you all-day comfort inspired by some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past.
Benefits
- Perforations on the toes and sides create breathability.
- Textile and synthetic leather upper adds durability.
Product Details
- Padded collar
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Rattan/Rocky Tan/Mink Brown
- Style: IV5722-200
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Court Vision SE
84,99 €