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Nike Control Football - White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black

Nike Control

Football

139,99 €

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape. All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.


  • Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IQ0618-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Control

139,99 €

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape. All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.

Benefits

  • The contrasting colours allow the ball to maintain a high level of visual performance.
  • The engineered placement of ink adds grip while enhancing the aerodynamic properties.

Product Details

  • 37% polyurethane (PU)/33% rubber/20% polyester/10% rayon
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IQ0618-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Control Football

    Nike Control

    139,99 €

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