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Cleveland Cavaliers Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Soft fleece and the Cavaliers. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.
- Colour Shown: Team Red/Club Gold
- Style: HM9874-677
- Country/Region of Origin: Thailand
Cleveland Cavaliers Club
74,99 €
Soft fleece and the Cavaliers. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.
Product details
- Body/hood lining: 79% cotton/21% polyester. Rib: 98% cotton/2% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Team Red/Club Gold
- Style: HM9874-677
- Country/Region of Origin: Thailand
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Cleveland Cavaliers Club
74,99 €