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Cleveland Cavaliers Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie - Team Red/Club Gold

Cleveland Cavaliers Club

Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie

74,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Soft fleece and the Cavaliers. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.


  • Colour Shown: Team Red/Club Gold
  • Style: HM9874-677
  • Country/Region of Origin: Thailand

Cleveland Cavaliers Club

74,99 €

Soft fleece and the Cavaliers. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.

Product details

  • Body/hood lining: 79% cotton/21% polyester. Rib: 98% cotton/2% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Team Red/Club Gold
  • Style: HM9874-677
  • Country/Region of Origin: Thailand

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Cleveland Cavaliers Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie

    Cleveland Cavaliers Club

    74,99 €

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