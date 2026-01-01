Chicago Bulls
Men's Jordan Basketball Flight Fleece Pullover Hoodie
From the streets to the league, the Chicago Bulls are always front and centre in your mind. Rep 'em whether you're pounding the pavement or puffing your chest out after a win streak in a pullover hoodie that helps keep you cosy.
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/White
- Style: HV9794-060
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Chicago Bulls
From the streets to the league, the Chicago Bulls are always front and centre in your mind. Rep 'em whether you're pounding the pavement or puffing your chest out after a win streak in a pullover hoodie that helps keep you cosy.
Benefits
Smooth on the outside, slightly fluffy on the inside, our midweight semi-brushed fleece helps keep you cosy while still being breezy. It's a comfy layer to wear all year round, perfect for those tricky in-between temps.
Product Details
- Body: 100% cotton Hood lining: 100% cotton Rib: 96% cotton/4% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/White
- Style: HV9794-060
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chicago Bulls