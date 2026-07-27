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Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt - University Red

Chicago Bulls Essential

Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

19% off
University Red
Black
Select SizeSize Guide

You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Chicago Bulls T-shirt.


  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: FJ0231-657
  • Country/Region of Origin: Mexico

Chicago Bulls Essential

19% off

You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Chicago Bulls T-shirt.

Product details

  • 50–100% cotton/0–50% polyester
  • Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: FJ0231-657
  • Country/Region of Origin: Mexico

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (5)

4 stars

  • Great t-shirt

    Andy L

    Good fit and great quality

  • Great Bulls T-shirt

    Ashley8601f899b1e84078a65be3ead4db6e5d

    Nice T-shirt. Good fit, lovely material and has the iconic Chicago Bulls logo

  • Over sized

    matt355126549

    Only negative is it comes over sized

Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

Chicago Bulls Essential

19% off

Complete the look