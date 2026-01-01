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Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
29% off
You love the Bulls, so say it with your chest! This special Statement T-shirt with its spray-painted splattered appeal helps you stand firm in your fandom.
- Colour Shown: White
- Style: IF4523-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Chicago Bulls Courtside
29% off
You love the Bulls, so say it with your chest! This special Statement T-shirt with its spray-painted splattered appeal helps you stand firm in your fandom.
Benefits
Heavyweight cotton fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.
Product Details
- Ribbed neckband
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White
- Style: IF4523-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chicago Bulls Courtside
29% off