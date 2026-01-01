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Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie - University Red/White

Chicago Bulls Club

Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie

74,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Soft fleece and the Bulls. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.


  • Colour Shown: University Red/White
  • Style: HM9872-657
  • Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand

Chicago Bulls Club

74,99 €

Soft fleece and the Bulls. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.

Product details

  • Body/hood lining: 79% cotton/21% polyester. Rib: 98% cotton/2% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red/White
  • Style: HM9872-657
  • Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie

    Chicago Bulls Club

    74,99 €

    Complete the look