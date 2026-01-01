Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Association Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
The Chicago Bulls Association Edition Swingman Shorts take inspiration from authentic NBA shorts. They use sweat-wicking fibres and side pockets for easy-access storage, with design details that match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
- Colour Shown: White/University Red/Black
- Style: AJ5592-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Honduras
Chicago Bulls Association Edition
AUTHENTIC NBA INSPIRATION.
The Chicago Bulls Association Edition Swingman Shorts take inspiration from authentic NBA shorts. They use sweat-wicking fibres and side pockets for easy-access storage, with design details that match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Benefits
- Dri-FIT Technology helps keep you dry and comfortable.
- Double-knit mesh is lightweight yet durable.
- Hem vents let you move freely.
Product Details
- Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel
- Side seam pockets
- 100% recycled polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/University Red/Black
- Style: AJ5592-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Honduras
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Chicago Bulls Association Edition