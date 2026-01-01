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Chelsea FC Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie - Bright Blue/White

Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece

Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie

79,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Rise up and transform your wardrobe with this Chelsea F.C. hoodie. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.


  • Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
  • Style: II3142-452
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece

79,99 €

Rise up and transform your wardrobe with this Chelsea F.C. hoodie. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.

Benefits

  • Ribbed cuffs and hem help keep the hoodie in place while you move.
  • The drawcord lets you wear the hood loose or cinch out the cold.

Product Details

  • Front pockets
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
  • Style: II3142-452
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (171cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Chelsea FC Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie

    Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece

    79,99 €

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